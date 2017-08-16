Khloe Kardashian Looked Nearly Naked in a Nude Dress and Matching Furry Heels

Khloe Kardashian leaves the Ace of Diamonds club following a night out with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Splash News

Like the rest of her fashion-loving sisters, Khloe Kardashian never holds back for a night out. The star was spotted on Monday night with her NBA beau, Tristan Thompson, at the Ace of Diamonds strip club in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing one of her trendiest looks yet.

The reality star donned a nude off-the-shoulder dress, which she paired with a blush colored silk duster coat. Rihanna may be putting metallic slip dresses on the map, but this Kardashian sister proves the cream color is a classic that’s forever in style. Taking her look over the top, Khloe accessorized with furry, nude colored Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. Currently available online for $1,150, the Coline style features a back-zip closure and lizard embossed leather accents.

It seems the Kardashians are crazy for fur this summer. Sister Kendall Jenner was spotted last month in New York toting a pale pink faux-fur handbag from Topshop. Looks like we may have another Kardashian trend in the making.

Khloe Kardashian accessorized her date-night look with Guiseppe Zanotti heels. Splash News

Giuseppe Zanotti Coline heeled sandal, $1,150; shopbop.com

