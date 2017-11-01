Khloe Kardashian Flashes Baby Bump in ‘Game of Thrones’ Halloween Costume

Khloe Kardashian channels "Game of Thrones" for Halloween. Courtesy of Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Cleveland Cavaliers baller Tristan Thompson dominated Halloween with their couple costumes inspired by HBO’s hit drama “Game of Thrones.”

A pregnant Kardashian went out as Daenerys Targaryen, mother of dragons, and was accompanied by her NBA star boyfriend, who took on the image of Khal Drogo, leader of the Dothraki.

👑Game Of Thrones 👑 thank you for everything @styledbyhrush @andrewfitzsimons @bryanhearns @missjilljacobs !! Happy Halloween 👻 🎃🦇 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 31, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

Kardashian’s costume included thigh-high furry boots and a short leather skirt. Her metallic bra and shoulder pieces featured a shawl that draped over her right arm. Her long blond hair and icy blue eye makeup finished off her transition into actress Emilia Clarke’s character.

Thompson, who is used to wearing LeBron James Nike sneakers on the court, traded them in for a pair of high-top leather boots and a kilt. His makeover included tribal tattoos, a beard and long hair — recalling actor Jason Momoa’s strongman role.

Kardashian recently announced her pregnancy news on Snapchat, where the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star flaunted her baby bump in a revealing outfit.

“Game of Thrones” season seven wrapped up this summer, but the grand finale will be season eight, which is expected in 2018 or 2019.