Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner Are Selling Their Gently Used Shoes — And Kris Is Killing It

Kris Jenner (left) and Khloe Kardashian appear at an event for Good American jeans. REX Shutterstock.

Spring cleaning is underway, and Khole Kardashian and Kris Jenner have freed up space in their closets.

Some of the finest gently-used boldface name heels, sneakers, clothes and accessories from the reality TV queens of Calabasas are now available on TheRealReal.com, a luxury shopping and consignment platform that has previously held sales for Kris’ daughters Khloe, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kris Jenner’s APL x COTW Cielo sneakers; sold for $395 on Therealreal.com. Courtesy of The Real Real

But it is the first venture with the website for Kris, and she’ll likely return for more after her debut was quite the hit.

Among the shoes and clothes, the 61-year-old manager scored the first sales.

A pair of Kris’ APL x COTW Cielo sneakers listed in “very good condition” sold for $395 — that’s $100 less than the current retail price on the brand’s website ($495).

Kris Jenner’s Balmain coat sold for $280 on Therealreal.com. Courtesy of The Real Real.

The luxe kicks debuted on the runway of New York Fashion Week at the Creatures of the Wind spring ’16 presentation. It was among three styles that incorporated crocodile and stingray materials; they originally retailed for $895. Other colorways included white ($495) and red ($695).

Kris also has another pair by the performance label listed — peach-colored Techloom Phantoms, available in “pristine” condition for $130. She also has a white pair of Adidas Tubular high-tops for $125.

Kris Jenner’s APL Techloom Phantom sneakers are $130 on Therealreal.com. Courtesy of The Real Real.

The most notable item that was among the first sold when the sale went live is from a brand the Kardashian brood is very fond of, Balmain. Kris’ wool coat by the fashion house went for $280.

Khloe Kardashian ’s Christian Louboutin Louis Strass high-tops available for $1,495 on Therealreal.com. Courtesy of The Real Real.

Meanwhile, Khloe’s knee-high boots by Tamara Mellon listed in “excellent” condition sold for $180, and a pair of Nicholas Kirkwood lace-up platform pumps that had moderate scuff marks went for $175. Among her many items still available online, she currently has a pair of Christian Louboutin Louis Strass high-tops for $1,495, and they go for $3,295 at retail.