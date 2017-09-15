Khloe Kardashian Rocks Peek-a-Boo Bra Trend With Trendy Christian Louboutin Fall Booties

View Slideshow Khloé Kardashian at the launch of her new denim line. REX Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian always delivers the best fashion inspiration with her outfits and most recently, the reality TV star came through with the ultimate fall transition look. She was spotted Wednesday on-the-go in a chic, yet casual threads you’ll want to copy ASAP.

She started off with a crisp, black button down, but because summer’s not entirely over yet, Kardashian donned the popular peek-a-boo-bra trend to keep cool. Keeping the cold weather in mind, the Good American designer slipped on jeans from her line and wore it with sold-out Christian Louboutin 4-inch suede ankle booties. The classic boots really tied her look together and is without a doubt a closet staple for next season. Though Kardashian’s suede shoes are no longer available, a leather version — which you can see below — is currently on sale online for $1,095.

We can’t even imagine what she’ll wear once the temperature fully starts to go down.

