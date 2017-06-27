Khloe Kardashian Turns 33: See Her Style Transformation

View Slideshow Left to right: Khloe Kardashian in 2013, 2017 and 2011. REX Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian and her very famous family have been on TV since their show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” debuted in 2007.

Kardashian’s style in 2007 compared to now couldn’t be more different — and it’s not just about the fact that she used to be brunette and now she’s blonde. Her in-your-face platforms and bright, tight-fitting dresses have given way to a sleeker style that now includes Yeezy sandals, simple Christian Louboutin pumps and thigh-high boots.

Still, Kardashian has loved many of the same shoe silhouettes through the years. She’s been wearing thigh-high boots and Christian Louboutin shoes for nearly 10 years, proving she knows what she likes.

Another shoe that’s become a closet staple for Kardashian is sneakers. In the past few years, she’s put a huge emphasis on working out and health, which means we’ve seen her wearing tons of sneakers by Nike and APL.

To celebrate her birthday at a surprise party over the weekend, Kardashian wore a sparkly dress with a matching gold clutch and Tamara Mellon metallic sandals.

Click through the gallery to see Kardashian’s style transformation through the years.

