Kerry Washington’s Obsession With Shoes Started at 10 Years Old

Kerry Washington at the Fashion Group International's Annual Night of Stars Gala. Rex Shutterstock

Kerry Washington isn’t afraid to admit that she loves — or better yet, is “obsessed” — with, shoes. At the Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Gala on Oct. 26, the “Scandal” star shared tidbits on the accessory she considers the most important part of an outfit with Footwear News.

“I have so many,” said Washington when recalling her fondest shoe memory.

She continued, “When I was a little girl, I begged my mother to take flamenco lessons at the Boys and Girls Club. And looking back, mostly I wanted to take flamenco because you got to wear these little red high heels, and I was, like, 10. So my love affair with shoes started a long time ago.”

Kerry Washington was honored with the Lord & Taylor Fashion Oracle award at the FGI Night of Stars Gala. Rex Shutterstock

Washington was honored with the the Lord & Taylor Fashion Oracle award, which was presented to her by Elle fashion director Samira Nasr, who is one of her style inspirations.

“She’s the very first stylist I ever worked with, before she was fancy editor at Elle magazine. I called my friend Tracee Ellis Ross, and was like, ‘I need to learn more about this whole fashion landscape,’ and she introduced Samira and I. So I love Samira. I’ve known her for a really long time, and I’m grateful that she could be here tonight,” said Washington.

(L-R): Samira Nasr, Kerry Washington and Liz Rodbell on the red carpet at the FGI Night of Stars Gala, 2017. Rex Shutterstock

The polished style that Washington has curated over the years shone through at the gala, where she donned a plunging, sequin-sleeved Mugler dress with Gianvito Rossi pumps. Of course, it’s not uncommon to see the 40-year-old striding in the likes of Christian Louboutin, Stuart Weitzman and Casadei on any given day of the week.

“For me, shoes are the most important part of the outfit usually. It’s always how I complete the look, and if I don’t have the right shoe, it can completely destroy the moment or seal the deal on a look. So shoes are a little bit my obsession. It’s my favorite accessory,” explained Washington.

Kerry Washington wears red Stuart Weitzman boots for an appearance on “The View.” Rex Shutterstock

However, shoes were not always at the forefront of Washington’s to-buy list. During a pivotal role in her career, the New Yorker was intent on one purchase.

“When I did the movie ‘Save the Last Dance,’ I saved my per diem – the cash that I got – every single day. And at the end of the movie, I got a laptop,” she said.

Julia Stiles and Kerry Washington in “Save the Last Dance,” 2000. Rex Shutterstock

“That’s how you know I’m from the Bronx, ’cause I hid the money under my mattress and bought a laptop at the end,” said Washington with a laugh.

She added, “And I was really proud of that. Never any regrets.”

Seventeen years later, it’s safe to say that Washington can keep focus on shopping for her favorites: footwear.

