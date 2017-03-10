Keri Russell Wore Pink Socks With Her Pink Manolo Blahnik Pumps

Keri Russell in New York on March 9. Splash

Keri Russell may have found the perfect solution to the common transitional dressing conundrum.

In New York on Thursday, the actress was spotted wearing a pink skirt, an oversized knit turtleneck and bubblegum pink Manolo Blahnik pumps. And even though spring is approaching, Russell solved the problem of potentially chilly feet by wearing a pair of sheer pink ankle socks under her pumps.

The look was subtle but still made a style statement — plus, wearing sheer socks or hosiery under heels is definitely on-trend.

Keri Russell wearing Manolo Blahnik pink pumps in New York. REX Shutterstock

Keri Russell’s Manolo Blahnik pink pumps. Splash

It seems that Russell was really loving her look Thursday — she posted three photos of it on Instagram.

Make up: @tinaturnbowmup Hair: @brianmagallones @traceymattinglyllc #theamericans A post shared by Keri Russell (@officialkerirussell) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:48am PST

Makeup: @tinaturnbowmup Hair: @brianmagallones @traceymattinglyllc A post shared by Keri Russell (@officialkerirussell) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:54am PST

Makeup: @tinaturnbowmup Hair: @brianmagallones A post shared by Keri Russell (@officialkerirussell) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:54am PST

Want more?

Manolo Blahnik’s Collaboration With Farfetch Is Like Pop Art

Kendall Jenner Looked Like a Barbie Doll in This Vintage Chanel Outfit and Manolo Blahnik Heels

Celebrity Statement Shoes: March 2017