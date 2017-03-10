Keri Russell Wore Pink Socks With Her Pink Manolo Blahnik Pumps

Keri Russell may have found the perfect solution to the common transitional dressing conundrum.
In New York on Thursday, the actress was spotted wearing a pink skirt, an oversized knit turtleneck and bubblegum pink Manolo Blahnik pumps. And even though spring is approaching, Russell solved the problem of potentially chilly feet by wearing a pair of sheer pink ankle socks under her pumps.
The look was subtle but still made a style statement — plus, wearing sheer socks or hosiery under heels is definitely on-trend.
It seems that Russell was really loving her look Thursday — she posted three photos of it on Instagram.
Want more?
Manolo Blahnik’s Collaboration With Farfetch Is Like Pop Art
Kendall Jenner Looked Like a Barbie Doll in This Vintage Chanel Outfit and Manolo Blahnik Heels