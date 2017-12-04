Nicole Richie, Misty Copeland & Eva Longoria Walk the Red Carpet at 2017 Kennedy Center Honors

View Slideshow Nicole Richie at the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors. Rex Shutterstock

The Kennedy Center held its 2017 national celebration of the arts in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night, and it was a star-studded affair. This year, Carmen de Lavallade, Gloria Estefan, LL Cool J, Norman Lear and Lionel Richie were awarded at the Kennedy Center Honors for their lifetime achievement in music, dance and entertainment.

Nicole Richie was on hand to support her father. The actress and designer hit the red carpet in an elegant Zac Posen embroidered gown, which hid her Gianvito Rossi heels.

Nicole Richie at the 2017 Kennedy Center Honors. Rex Shutterstock

Eva Longoria was also in attendance as she paid tribute to Estefan.

“Last night I had the pleasure to be part of the #KennedyCenterHonors tribute to my dear friend @GloriaEstefan. An incredible night full with love and respect for an incredible woman,” she posted on Instagram.

The actress wore a Balmain dress and black ankle-strap Gianvito Rossi sandals for the occasion.

Eva Longoria in Balmain at the Kennedy Center Honors. Rex Shutterstock

Others guess included singer Luke Bryan, dancer Misty Copeland and model Karolina Kurkova. Tune in to the see the awards ceremony unfold on Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Misty Copeland Rex Shutterstock

