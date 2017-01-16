Kendrick Lamar Wanted His Box of Unfinished Fruity Pebbles Returned to Him

Collaborators Kendrick Lamar (left) and BJ the Chicago Kid. REX Shutterstock/Courtesy of New Balance.

Collaborators Kendrick Lamar and BJ the Chicago Kid don’t like to part for too long without their must-haves.

For BJ, it’s a rare occasion when he’s not in his favorite sneaker brand. “I’ve been rocking New Balance since the fifth grade,” the musician recently shared with Footwear News at the launch of the label’s new 247 Luxe shoes at Nice Kicks in downtown Los Angeles. “One of my biggest performances that was televised I had on orange New Balance 998s.”

BJ the Chicago Kid performs at Nice Kicks in Los Angeles at New Balance’s 247 Luxe launch. Courtesy of New Balance.

Similarly, just as much as rapper Kendrick loves a pair of classic sneakers, he also obsesses over classic cereal.

“Kendrick loves his Fruity Pebbles,” BJ recalled. “We were doing this interview one time. His interview was before mine, and mine was after his. He was eating a box of Fruity Pebbles — no milk — just Fruity Pebbles. He left it and knew I was coming into the event after that, and he called me up and was like, ‘Yo, can you bring me my Fruity Pebbles, man?’ He wanted it in the same box that he had, so I had to bring it to the next venue.”

Kendrick Lamar. REX Shutterstock.

BJ was among many like-minded revelers who are also fans of New Balance. The brand launched the new 247 Luxe model with worldwide celebrations throughout the day in Paris, London, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and New York City, where rappers Fabolous and Jadakiss entertained guests.

New Balance 247 Luxe; $119.95; Newbalance.com. Courtesy of New Balance.

The kicks nod New Balance’s heritage styles, but are designed all occasions and an on-the-go lifestyle. Sleek treatments include full-grain leather, perforated asymmetric details and a stretch nubuck sock construction for an enhanced fit.

Colorways include black, brown and white, available for $119.95 at select retailers and on Newbalance.com.