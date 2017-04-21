What Kendrick Lamar Did to Make Fans Go Crazy

Kendrick Lamar Courtesy of Reebok.

Rapper and Reebok collaborator Kendrick Lamar put on the ultimate homecoming show Thursday night in Compton, Calif.

Born and raised in Compton, Lamar was on hand to sign copies of his latest album, Damn, at the local Best Buy.

According to reports from news station ABC 7, more than 3,000 people waited in line to meet with Lamar.

The hip-hop recording artist, who dropped his newest song “Humble” at the end of March, is on pace to have the best-sales week of 2017 so far, to the tune of 550,000, according to Billboard projections.

#KendrickLamar signing copies of his album #DAMN in Compton. 🎶 Via @iamchuckdizzle A post shared by REAL923 (@real923la) on Apr 20, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

Lamar announced the hometown signing on Twitter yesterday, simple writing, “Compton.”

The musician and fashion influencer is no stranger to the sneaker world. Since 2014, Lamar has been collaborating with Reebok to produce a number of highly sought-after kicks that embrace powerful messaging.

“I just want to continue that to the highest potential, where it’s not only benefiting me or the company, but it’s benefiting the people, who are getting inspired to do something other than wear a great shoe,” Lamar told Footwear News in an interview last year.

The athletic brand and Lamar released the Reebok Classic x Kendrick Lamar Club C in January, with adult styles selling for $110 and kids’ looks retailing for $70.

Want more?

Reebok & Kendrick Lamar Team Up For Third Collaboration

Kendrick Lamar Wanted His Box of Unfinished Fruity Pebbles Returned to Him