Kendall and Kylie Jenner Show Lots of Leg At NBC’s Golden Globes After-Party

Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner showed off bared their legs in their high-slit dresses on Sunday night. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality stars attended NBC Universal’s Golden Globes after-party.
The duo looked similar is pulled back hair, but went in opposite directions with their style choices of the night.
Kendall opted for Christian Louboutin snakeskin pumps that matched her burnt orange and strapless Paule Ka dress. Kylie Jenner went more casual on the shoe side, choosing Jimmy Choo’s popular Lucy heel in nude suede. When it came to her dress though, Kylie wore a shimmery metallic Labourjoisie gown.
Other partygoers included Tom Ford, Ruth Negga, Vanessa Hudgens and Mandy Moore.
