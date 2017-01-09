Kendall and Kylie Jenner Show Lots of Leg At NBC’s Golden Globes After-Party

By / 6 mins ago
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Golden Globes View Slideshow
Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner.
REX Shutterstock

Both Kendall and Kylie Jenner showed off bared their legs in their high-slit dresses on Sunday night. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality stars attended NBC Universal’s Golden Globes after-party.

The duo looked similar is pulled back hair, but went in opposite directions with their style choices of the night.

Related
Evan Rachel Wood Makes a Feminist Statement in a Tuxedo at the Golden Globes

Kendall and Kylie Jenner 2017 Golden Globes After PartyKendall and Kylie Jenner. REX Shutterstock

Kendall opted for Christian Louboutin snakeskin pumps that matched her burnt orange and strapless Paule Ka dress. Kylie Jenner went more casual on the shoe side, choosing Jimmy Choo’s popular Lucy heel in nude suede. When it came to her dress though, Kylie wore a shimmery metallic Labourjoisie gown.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner 2017 Golden Globes After PartyKendall Jenner in a Paule Ka dress with coordinating pumps and Kylie Jenner in a Labourjoisie gown. REX Shutterstock
Kendall and Kylie Jenner 2017 Golden Globes After PartyA closer look at Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s shoes. REX Shutterstock

Other partygoers included Tom Ford, Ruth Negga, Vanessa Hudgens and Mandy Moore.

To see more guests at the Golden Globes after-parties, click through the gallery below.

View Slideshow

Want more?

Kylie Jenner Styled $1,300 Track Pants With New Revenge X Storm Sneakers

Evan Rachel Wood Makes a Feminist Statement in a Tuxedo at the Golden Globes

From Tall to Small: Celeb Louboutin Heel Heights at Golden Globes

Best Shoes on the 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Rising Star Riley Keough’s Red Carpet Style Evolution

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s