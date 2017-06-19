Sneaker Face-Off: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Wear Nike and Adidas on Father’s Day

Kylie (left) and Kendall Jenner. REX Shutterstock

Kendall and Kylie Jenner rocked rival sneaker brands during a Father’s Day outing on Sunday.

Naturally, Kendall, who recently signed on with Adidas Originals, wore Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. She paired the simple white sneakers with a Stella McCartney denim dress.

Kylie went with a darker look in a black t-shirt, Céline striped pants and a black Prada crossbody bag. She finished off her look with white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Although Kylie is a Puma brand ambassador, she often wears other brands. Kendall has long been a fan of the Adidas Stan Smith, even before she became an ambassador.

normal girls in a normal world A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

daddy's day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

The sisters spent the day at a Father’s Day car show on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with their dad, Caitlyn Jenner. They also brought along Caitlyn’s adorable new puppy.

Good day at the Father's Day car show on Rodeo Drive with my girls. Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 8:03pm PDT

Earlier in the weekend, Kylie was much more glam in a slinky silk dress and Olgana Paris fur-embellished heels.

Kylie Jenner spotted at Nice Guy in Los Angeles with friends on June 16. Splash

