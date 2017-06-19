Sneaker Face-Off: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Wear Nike and Adidas on Father’s Day

Kendall and Kylie Jenner rocked rival sneaker brands during a Father’s Day outing on Sunday.
Naturally, Kendall, who recently signed on with Adidas Originals, wore Adidas Stan Smith sneakers. She paired the simple white sneakers with a Stella McCartney denim dress.
Kylie went with a darker look in a black t-shirt, Céline striped pants and a black Prada crossbody bag. She finished off her look with white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Although Kylie is a Puma brand ambassador, she often wears other brands. Kendall has long been a fan of the Adidas Stan Smith, even before she became an ambassador.
The sisters spent the day at a Father’s Day car show on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills with their dad, Caitlyn Jenner. They also brought along Caitlyn’s adorable new puppy.
Earlier in the weekend, Kylie was much more glam in a slinky silk dress and Olgana Paris fur-embellished heels.
Want more?
Kendall Jenner Can’t Get Enough of These Sneakers Right Now
The Stylists Behind Kendall Jenner and Gigi and Bella Hadid’s New Looks
Kim Kardashian West, Ivanka Trump & More Share Father’s Day Tributes on Social Media