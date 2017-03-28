Kendall Jenner Wears Yeezy Boots to ‘Valerian’ Screening Party

Kendall Jenner (left) and Cara Delevingne backstage at the Chanel fall '17 show on March 7. REX Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner made a quick appearance on Monday night at a screening party for the trailer for the upcoming movie “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”

The model was there to support her friend Cara Delevingne, who stars in the film set to release in July. For the party, Delevingne wore an edgy Alexandre Vauthier look with patent leather black pumps. Jenner, who posed with fellow model Lily Donaldson, wore a cream-colored silk wrap coat with a pair of beige Yeezy boots.

#CaraDelevingne #KendallJenner and #LilyDonaldson hit the trailer viewing party for Cara's upcoming movie #Valerian tonight A post shared by Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) on Mar 27, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

Jenner’s boots, which we’ve seen almost all of the members of the Kardashian/Jenner family wearing, are no longer available. Still, if you’re after her look, there are plenty of brands and designers that have hopped on the sockboot trend lately.

The official trailer for “Valerian,” which also stars Rihanna and Ethan Hawke, will be released tomorrow.

Don’t let your eyes fool you… we’re revealing the new #Valerian trailer in just 2 days! A post shared by Valerian Movie (@valerianmovie) on Mar 27, 2017 at 6:01am PDT

