Kendall Jenner Wears Yeezy Boots to ‘Valerian’ Screening Party

Kendall Jenner made a quick appearance on Monday night at a screening party for the trailer for the upcoming movie “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.”
The model was there to support her friend Cara Delevingne, who stars in the film set to release in July. For the party, Delevingne wore an edgy Alexandre Vauthier look with patent leather black pumps. Jenner, who posed with fellow model Lily Donaldson, wore a cream-colored silk wrap coat with a pair of beige Yeezy boots.
Jenner’s boots, which we’ve seen almost all of the members of the Kardashian/Jenner family wearing, are no longer available. Still, if you’re after her look, there are plenty of brands and designers that have hopped on the sockboot trend lately.
The official trailer for “Valerian,” which also stars Rihanna and Ethan Hawke, will be released tomorrow.
