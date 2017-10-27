Bet You Never Noticed Kendall Jenner’s Secret Wardrobe Malfunction

Kendall Jenner wears a white crop top in New York City. Splash News

Kendall Jenner is a pro on the runway — and she expertly hid a wardrobe malfunction at one Balmain show she walked in.

That’s according to momager Kris Jenner, who recalled the memorable moment during an interview Tuesday at the WWD Apparel & Retail Summit in New York. “One time Kendall was walking for Balmain and the heel came off on her shoe. She had to walk the whole show with a broken shoe, but you never knew,” the matriarch remembered. “I was so impressed. It was great.”

Kendall Jenner walking in the spring ’16 Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week. REX/Shutterstock.

Jenner also revealed that daughter Khloe Kardashian — who is reportedly pregnant with her first child— takes the family prize for the best shoe closet. “It’s like a museum. Architecturally, it’s gorgeous. And she has the best shoes I’ve ever seen.”

What shoes does Kris herself like? “I have on Chanel today. I love Adidas and APL for workout shoes. I love Gianvito Rossi,” Jenner said, noting she prefers “a great boot.”

“What woman doesn’t love a pair of shoes? Shoes, in my world, have their own personality,” she said. “I love fashion.”

Tommy Hilfiger interviews Kris Jenner on stage at the WWD Apparel & Retail Summit at The Pierre Hotel in New York. Rex (Shutterstock)

At the summit, Jenner joined her friend Tommy Hilfiger on stage to discuss the role that social media has played in propelling the powerhouse family.

“So many businesses have such a huge marketing budget. What’s interesting is that my kids are their own marketing team,” Jenner told the crowd. “The whole marketing budget they need is the price of a smartphone.”