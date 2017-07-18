Kendall Jenner Topped Off Her Leggy Red Carpet Look With Classic Jimmy Choos

Kendall Jenner at "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" premiere. Splash

Kendall Jenner made an appearance on the red carpet Monday night to support one of her supermodel besties, Cara Delevingne, for the premiere of Delevingne’s new sci-fi thriller “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” Held at the TCL Theatre in Hollywood, the 21-year-old dominated the carpet in an elevated all-black look that gives the little black dress a whole new meaning.

Jenner donned a mini dress with cutout off-the-shoulder sleeves from designer Carmen March’s spring 2017 collection. The star kept the rest of her look simple and paired the ensemble with Djula feather earrings and Le Vian stackable rings. She completed this super-leggy look with black Jimmy Choo stiletto pumps that are a closet staple.

Jenner proved that sometimes less really is more. Check out her look below.

Kendall Jenner at “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” premiere. Splash

Jimmy Choo Anouk patent leather pump, $595; neimanmarcus.com

