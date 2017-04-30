Kendall Jenner Wears $4,500 Vetements x Manolo Blahnik Waist-High Boots — And Not Much Else

Kendall Jenner styled Vetements x Manolo Blahnik's waist-high satin boots without a blouse. Courtesy of Instagram.

Bright orange and waist-high in length, the Vetements x Manolo Blahnik satin boot is the kind of shoe that does not go unnoticed.

But Kendall Jenner managed to avert eyes away from the striking footwear today by styling it in a bold way.

Kendall Jenner styled Vetements x Manolo Blahnik’s waist-high satin boots without a blouse; at right, the boots are teamed with a T-shirt on Net-a-porter.com. Courtesy of Kendall Jenner/Net-a-Porter.

The supermodel teamed the avant garde waders with jeans, a hat, and no blouse — leaving only her arms to cover her bare chest.

“Playing dress up,” she captioned the look in a selfie posted on Instagram; It was liked by more than 2.5 million users.

Rihanna in Toronto wearing Vetements x Manolo Blahnik boots. Instagram/VFiles.

Rihanna donned the shoes at Drake’s OVO Fest in Toronto last year, but she complemented the boots with a black crop top.

The satin boots appeared in Vetements’ fall ’16 couture collection and are lined in smooth beige leather. The top cuffs of the boots can be worn waist-high or folded over. They’re currently available for $4,590 on Net-a-porter.com.

In July Vetements presented the shoes, as well as 18 collaborations with boldface name labels, during Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week at the Galeries Lafayette in Paris. The edgy label reimagined other classic Blahnik styles, including a deconstructed version of the Hangisi shoe.

Blahnik described Vetements’ approach as “very clever and new.”

“I think it is of the moment to mix different brands and wear them the way you want,” Blahnik said in a statement at the time. “I like the freedom of that, hence why I was intrigued and said yes when they approached me.”

