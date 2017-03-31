What Are These Pant-Less Jeans Kendall Jenner Is Wearing?

Kendall Jenner in Los Angeles on March 30. Splash

Kendall Jenner is making us do a double-take with her latest look.

The model was spotted at lunch with half-sister Kim Kardashian West on Thursday in Los Angeles wearing a very curious item of clothing. At first, it seemed she was simply wearing a pair of tiny denim cutoffs, but a closer look reveals that’s hardly the case.

It seems her shorts previously had a life as a pair of pants, but instead of lopping off the bottom to make them into shorts, the side seam and ankle seam were left intact, creating some sort of shorts-meets-suspenders-for-your-legs look.

Kendall Jenner wearing a pair of white jeans that have been cut into shorts, except for the side seams and ankle seams, which were left attached. Splash

Her red and white striped shirt also had cutouts under the arms, which conveniently serves both fashion and ventilation purposes. She completed the look with a pair of white Raf Simons x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s shorts. Splash

We’re not quite sure what to make of Jenner’s look, but we have a feeling it won’t be the last time we see it. Meanwhile, Kardashian West wore a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti sandals with high-waisted black jeans and a black corset top.

Kim Kardashian West wearing Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Splash

