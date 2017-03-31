What Are These Pant-Less Jeans Kendall Jenner Is Wearing?

Kendall Jenner is making us do a double-take with her latest look.
The model was spotted at lunch with half-sister Kim Kardashian West on Thursday in Los Angeles wearing a very curious item of clothing. At first, it seemed she was simply wearing a pair of tiny denim cutoffs, but a closer look reveals that’s hardly the case.
It seems her shorts previously had a life as a pair of pants, but instead of lopping off the bottom to make them into shorts, the side seam and ankle seam were left intact, creating some sort of shorts-meets-suspenders-for-your-legs look.
Her red and white striped shirt also had cutouts under the arms, which conveniently serves both fashion and ventilation purposes. She completed the look with a pair of white Raf Simons x Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.
We’re not quite sure what to make of Jenner’s look, but we have a feeling it won’t be the last time we see it. Meanwhile, Kardashian West wore a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti sandals with high-waisted black jeans and a black corset top.
Want more?
Kendall Jenner Wears Yeezy Boots to ‘Valerian’ Screening Party
Kim Kardashian West Snapchats 1-Year-Old Son Saint Wearing White Yeezys
Recent Comments