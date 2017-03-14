Kendall Jenner Found a Great Transition Shoe

When it comes to footwear that fits the bill for the finicky winter-to-spring transition weather, Kendall Jenner may have found the answer.
The model arrived in Los Angeles after a trip to Miami wearing a pair of 3.1 Phillip Lim booties that feature a front zip, wood block heel and a heel cutout for a bit of ventilation.
The heels can just as easily pair with pants or jeans as they can with a dress, and the little hint of skin in the back makes them the perfect transition shoe.
Jenner is definitely a big fan of Lim’s boots: She’s worn the style several times, including a python pair that comes sans cutout.
The boots are part of the designer’s spring ’17 collection, so stay tuned for their release soon.
