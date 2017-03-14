Kendall Jenner Found a Great Transition Shoe

By / 22 mins ago
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner arrives in Los Angeles on March 14.
Splash

When it comes to footwear that fits the bill for the finicky winter-to-spring transition weather, Kendall Jenner may have found the answer.

The model arrived in Los Angeles after a trip to Miami wearing a pair of 3.1 Phillip Lim booties that feature a front zip, wood block heel and a heel cutout for a bit of ventilation.

The heels can just as easily pair with pants or jeans as they can with a dress, and the little hint of skin in the back makes them the perfect transition shoe.

Kendall Jenner looks amazing as she arrives in LA after her steamy Miami photo shoot. The leggy KUWTK model was seen wearing bla k jeans, studded boots, a white tee-shirt, a cap & a long beige coat. Pictured: Kendall JennerRef: SPL1460201 130317 Picture by: Sharky/Polite Paparazzi/SPLASHSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.comKendall Jenner wearing 3.1 Phillip Lim booties as she arrives in Los Angeles. Splash
Kendall Jenner StyleJenner’s 3.1 Phillip Lim boots. Splash

Jenner is definitely a big fan of Lim’s boots: She’s worn the style several times, including a python pair that comes sans cutout.

the Patsy bootie no.1 by @kendalljenner 💥 #31globalcitizens #31Spring2017 #romancingreality #31philliplim

A post shared by 3.1 Phillip Lim (@31philliplim) on

The boots are part of the designer’s spring ’17 collection, so stay tuned for their release soon.

