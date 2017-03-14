Kendall Jenner Found a Great Transition Shoe

Kendall Jenner arrives in Los Angeles on March 14. Splash

When it comes to footwear that fits the bill for the finicky winter-to-spring transition weather, Kendall Jenner may have found the answer.

The model arrived in Los Angeles after a trip to Miami wearing a pair of 3.1 Phillip Lim booties that feature a front zip, wood block heel and a heel cutout for a bit of ventilation.

The heels can just as easily pair with pants or jeans as they can with a dress, and the little hint of skin in the back makes them the perfect transition shoe.

Kendall Jenner wearing 3.1 Phillip Lim booties as she arrives in Los Angeles. Splash

Jenner’s 3.1 Phillip Lim boots. Splash

Jenner is definitely a big fan of Lim’s boots: She’s worn the style several times, including a python pair that comes sans cutout.

Third time's the charm 👌the Patsy bootie no.3 by @kendalljenner 💥 Head to 31philliplim.com to shop all our spring shoes #31globalcitizens #31Spring2017 #romancingreality #31philliplim A post shared by 3.1 Phillip Lim (@31philliplim) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:09pm PST

Encore, the Patsy bootie no.2 by @kendalljenner 💥 #31Spring2017 shoes are in at 31philliplim.com #31globalcitizens #romancingreality #31philliplim A post shared by 3.1 Phillip Lim (@31philliplim) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:08pm PST

the Patsy bootie no.1 by @kendalljenner 💥 #31globalcitizens #31Spring2017 #romancingreality #31philliplim A post shared by 3.1 Phillip Lim (@31philliplim) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

The boots are part of the designer’s spring ’17 collection, so stay tuned for their release soon.

