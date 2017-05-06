Hailey Baldwin Embraced the No-Pants Trend Again With an Oversized Jacket and Very Edgy 5-Inch Boots

Hailey Baldwin wears Vetements x Levis denim jacket and LaQuan Smith boots. Splash.

Sometimes celebrities want to go unnoticed among crowds, but Hailey Baldwin had other ideas in mind.

The supermodel stomped out in an exaggerated silhouette for a lunch date with Kendall Jenner at J.G. Melon restaurant on Friday in New York City.

Baldwin’s eye-catching style included a pair of glossy black patent LaQuan Smith boots with an oversized Vetements x Levis denim jacket with hoodie.

And no pants were need, as her LQS PVC thigh-high boots were a whopping 33.5-inches high. They feature a pointed-toe profile and 5-inch heel. The edgy footwear retails for $650 on Laquansmith.com.

The label shared her street style on Instagram, writing, “She out here runnin errands…”

Adding to an already head-turning statement shoe, she teamed the look with Vetements’ collaborative jacket with Levi’s, which retails for $1,280 online.

Colossal aviators and a beanie completed the ensemble.

Meanwhile Jenner teamed black leggings with a matching hoodie, yellow jacket and white Adidas x Raf Simons Stan Smith sneakers. They retail for $400 on Barneys.com.

Baldwin is quite fond of the no-pants look, and has been spotted in big boots with long tops on other occasions.

Some of her outfits included a bohemian top paired with Thierry Mugler denim boots, and Yeezy sneakers with a distressed denim jacket and sweater. Khloe Kardashian, Ciara and Kylie Jenner have also taken on the style statement.