Hailey Baldwin Embraced the No-Pants Trend Again With an Oversized Jacket and Very Edgy 5-Inch Boots

Sometimes celebrities want to go unnoticed among crowds, but Hailey Baldwin had other ideas in mind.
The supermodel stomped out in an exaggerated silhouette for a lunch date with Kendall Jenner at J.G. Melon restaurant on Friday in New York City.
Baldwin’s eye-catching style included a pair of glossy black patent LaQuan Smith boots with an oversized Vetements x Levis denim jacket with hoodie.
And no pants were need, as her LQS PVC thigh-high boots were a whopping 33.5-inches high. They feature a pointed-toe profile and 5-inch heel. The edgy footwear retails for $650 on Laquansmith.com.
The label shared her street style on Instagram, writing, “She out here runnin errands…”
Adding to an already head-turning statement shoe, she teamed the look with Vetements’ collaborative jacket with Levi’s, which retails for $1,280 online.
Colossal aviators and a beanie completed the ensemble.
Meanwhile Jenner teamed black leggings with a matching hoodie, yellow jacket and white Adidas x Raf Simons Stan Smith sneakers. They retail for $400 on Barneys.com.
Baldwin is quite fond of the no-pants look, and has been spotted in big boots with long tops on other occasions.
Some of her outfits included a bohemian top paired with Thierry Mugler denim boots, and Yeezy sneakers with a distressed denim jacket and sweater. Khloe Kardashian, Ciara and Kylie Jenner have also taken on the style statement.