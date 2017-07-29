Kendall Jenner & Scott Disick Step Out In White Sneakers

Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner spotted out and about on July 28. Splash

It’s been awhile since Kendall Jenner and her quasi brother-in-law have been spotted together, but yesterday (Friday, July 28), the two were seen hanging out in New York. Jenner and Disick were dressed casually for the occasion — both wearing white sneakers.

The 34 year-old father of three donned a white t-shirt and jeans while the 22-year-old supermodel sported a black and red striped playsuit. Both wore shades for the outing.

Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick in NYC on July 28. Splash

Rumors have always surrounded Scott and the Kardashian/Jenner sisters, but last year on April Fools Day, Kourtney Kardashian — who is dating Younes Bendjema — poked fun at stories saying Scott and Kendall were together in a series of Snapchat videos.

Kendall Jenner in New York on July 28. Splash

Furthermore, Kourtney and Scott seem to be in a good place as of late, seeing that earlier this month the two took their three children on vacation to Nantucket together.

Come back for more on the Kardashian and Jenner’s style.

Want more?