Celebrities Embracing the Socks-With-Sandals Trend

(L-R): Tallia Storm, Rita Ora, Kendall Jenner REX/Shutterstock

The socks-with-sandals trend descended upon the fashion industry swiftly this spring. For the Resort ’18 shows the catwalks saw Gucci, Prada, Bottegea Veneta and Valentino all pushing the look on the runway. At the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in May, Kendall Jenner took the style from runway to red carpet in Jimmy Choo sandals and nude socks. Then Rita Ora gave it a go in June wearing a sporty fit with Paco Rabanne logo socks in London.

Rita Ora does a sporty socks-with-sandals look in London. REX/Shutterstock

Tallia Storm and Jurnee Smollett-Bell have also embraced the sock/sandal pairing, though they each put their own spin on it accordingly. “Underground” actress Smollett-Bell, who was early to try the trend in March, paired a fur coat and leather pants with striped socks and silver platform sandals. Her berry-0colored lips coordinated perfectly with her socks’ maroon stripes.

Jurnee Smollett-Bell opted for striped socks with her sandals. REX/Shutterstock

Storm took a similar cue in March by opting for a plush fur coat for her outfit at WE Day in London. The “Still in Love” singer, however, went brighter than Smollett-Bell’s neutral attire. Storm instead wore pink fur, a glittering disco-ball-style sequined dress and shimmering pink socks with purple platform heels.

Tallia Storm rocks a sequined dress with her socks and sandals. REX/Shutterstock

Some stars have even joined in on the trend by wearing heels in general with their socks and not limiting it to sandals. Mandy Moore, for example, went for sophisticated chic in black lace socks that she wore with black pumps front-row at Marchesa’s Fall/Winter ’17 show. The “This is Us” actress matched her socks to her top, also in black lace, and finished off the look with blue jeans.

Mandy Moore chose to wear socks with pumps instead of sandals. REX/Shutterstock

The momentum from months past has carried over into the summer as one of the biggest footwear ideasy. As the trend becomes increasingly popular, there’s plenty of celebrity style inspiration in the gallery, whether trying out the socks with sandals or heels.

