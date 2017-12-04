Kendall Jenner Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs in ‘Rocky’-Inspired Advent Calendar Video

Kendall Jenner Rex Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner is channeling her inner Rocky Balboa.

For the fourth day of Love magazine’s annual advent calendar, Kendall Jenner jumped rope and performed boxing moves while dressed in white sneakers and an all-gray Adidas cropped top, track pants and headband. The outfit and boxing performance are, as pointed out by the magazine on Instagram, are inspired by Sylvester Stallone’s classic film.

“When you get asked to shoot the advent calendar, it’s highly flattering. It’s a chance to have fun and embrace a strong self, and always a good time,” Jenner said.

Last year, Jenner posed for the same feature in lingerie and a pair of tall lace-up Dsquared2 boots shortly before appearing in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 20. This year, Jenner did not appear in the show after reportedly signing a contract with La Perla lingerie brand.

Models Ashley Graham and Emily Ratajkowski were featured in the advent calendar at the start of this month, while model Karlie Kloss and Stallone’s daughter Sistine Rose Stallone will appear in December.

