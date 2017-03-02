Kendall Jenner Just Took This Louis Vuitton Look From Runway to Real Life

Kendall Jenner in Paris on March 2. REX Shutterstock

Leave it to model-of-the-moment Kendall Jenner to perfectly style a head-to-toe runway look for real life.

Jenner was spotted in Paris today wearing a look that came straight off the Louis Vuitton spring ’17 runway, shown last fall. Jenner donned the same checked jacket and slit skirt that the model wore in that show, but she added a dramatic red belt to cinch her waist. She even wore the same mid-calf, beige leather boots with snake-print accents.

While the outfit looked a bit shapeless and baggy on the runway, Jenner (or perhaps her stylist Monica Rose) made it look much more youthful and sexy.

Kendall Jenner wearing this Louis Vuitton spring ’17 look. REX Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner wearing Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Jenner’s Louis Vuitton boots. REX Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time Jenner has sported a look that came straight from a runway. During London Fashion Week, she wore a knit cape that had been shown on Burberry’s runway just hours before.

Jenner will likely walk next week in the Louis Vuitton runway show, set for Tuesday.

