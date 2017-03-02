Kendall Jenner Just Took This Louis Vuitton Look From Runway to Real Life

By / 1 hour ago
Kendall Jenner Louis Vuitton Paris
Kendall Jenner in Paris on March 2.
REX Shutterstock

Leave it to model-of-the-moment Kendall Jenner to perfectly style a head-to-toe runway look for real life.

Jenner was spotted in Paris today wearing a look that came straight off the Louis Vuitton spring ’17 runway, shown last fall. Jenner donned the same checked jacket and slit skirt that the model wore in that show, but she added a dramatic red belt to cinch her waist. She even wore the same mid-calf, beige leather boots with snake-print accents.

Related
Rick Owens Sends Shoes With Stretchy Boot Uppers Down the Runway

While the outfit looked a bit shapeless and baggy on the runway, Jenner (or perhaps her stylist Monica Rose) made it look much more youthful and sexy.

buelopicku
3 mins
Eager to find a cute milf to get laid? See this link http://tinyurl.com/j5hydyv

Kendall Jenner Louis Vuitton ParisKendall Jenner wearing this Louis Vuitton spring ’17 look. REX Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner Louis Vuitton ParisKendall Jenner wearing Louis Vuitton. REX Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner Louis Vuitton ParisA closer look at Jenner’s Louis Vuitton boots. REX Shutterstock

This isn’t the first time Jenner has sported a look that came straight from a runway. During London Fashion Week, she wore a knit cape that had been shown on Burberry’s runway just hours before.

Jenner will likely walk next week in the Louis Vuitton runway show, set for Tuesday.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid &amp; Bella Hadid’s Off-Duty Model Style

Emma Roberts, Solange Knowles &amp; More Sit Front Row at Chloé

Front Row Celebrities At Paris Fashion Week Fall ’17

One thought on “Kendall Jenner Just Took This Louis Vuitton Look From Runway to Real Life

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s