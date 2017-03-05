Kendall Jenner Styled Thigh-High Python Boots From the Runway With a Bold Red Dress for a Girls’ Night Out

kendall jenner paris fashion week 2017 View Slideshow
Kendall Jenner wears Balmain thigh-high boots during fall 2017 Paris Fashion Week.
Kendall Jenner enjoyed Balmain’s new over-the-knee python boots so much, she took them straight off the runway for a streetside test drive.

The supermodel debuted the sultry over-the-knee stompers on Thursday for the luxury label’s fall 2017 presentation at Paris Fashion Week, and she was in the shoes again on Saturday for an outing with Cara Delevingne and Sasha Lane.

kendall jenner paris fashion week 2017 fall balmain red dressKendall Jenner wears a red dress by Ben Taverniti Unravel with snakeskin Balmain boots from its fall 2017 show at Paris Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.
kendall jenner paris fashion week 2017 fall balmain red dressDetail of Kendall Jenner’s snakeskin fall 2017 Balmain boots during Paris Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

Clearly not feeling like a wallflower, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wisely complemented the sexy boots with a flirty ensemble by Ben Taverniti’s Unravel that included a bold red turtleneck dress and matching lace-up corset.

A splash of red lipstick and slicked-back hair added even more sizzle.

kendall jenner paris fashion week 2017 fall balmain red dressKendall Jenner wears Balmain’s fall 2017 boots on the runway at Paris Fashion Week; at right, she wears the boots with a red dress for a night out. REX Shutterstock.

The catwalk look that was styled with the boots during Balmain’s show on Thursday included a wild exotic skin mini dress that incorporated a layered skirt and sheer panels around the arm and bust.

Not exactly a practical outfit for a girls’ night out, there’s little to wonder why she opted to only rock the boots.

kendall jenner paris fashion week 2017 fall balmain red dressKendall Jenner wears a red dress by Ben Taverniti Unravel with snakeskin Balmain boots from its fall 2017 show at Paris Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

However, she recently took a head-to-toe look from Louis Vuitton’s spring 2017 runway show for night out. For the occasion, she had on mid-calf, beige leather boots that featured snake-print accents and a checked jacket and skirt.

