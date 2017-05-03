Kendall Jenner Wore a Really Wacky Outfit the Day After the Met Gala

Kendall Jenner wearing La Perla at the Met Gala on May 1. REX Shutterstock

The day after the Met Gala, Kendall Jenner looked a lot different.

After wearing a barely-there La Perla dress and Christian Louboutin stilettos to the event on Monday, the model was spotted the next day on set of a photo shoot in New York looking not quite as glamorous.

She was posing on the steps of a townhouse in a fuzzy oversize coat, fuzzy hat and fuzzy slide sandals.

Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing a fuzzy coat and slides on set of a photo shoot in New York on May 2. Splash

Paparazzi photos showed Jenner posing with characters from “The Muppets” including Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy.

Jenner was apparently shooting a cover for Love magazine, which she’s appeared in several times and has also shot photographs for too. Despite her crazy outfit, she was later spotted back in her more normal garb, pairing pink jeans with a black T-shirt and white booties.

Jenner was also spotted wearing white boots on the same day. Splash

Want more?

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Showed Even More Skin at Met Gala After-Party

Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & More Stars Who Wore the ‘Naked’ Trend at the Met Gala

Kendall Jenner, Diddy, and More Celebs Wearing Christian Louboutins at the 2017 Met Gala