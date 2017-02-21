Kendall Jenner Wears Straight-Off-the-Runway Burberry Look to Love Magazine Party

Kendall Jenner celebrated the end of London Fashion Week in style.
The model hosted a party with Love magazine editor-in-chief Katie Grand in London on Monday, celebrating the magazine’s #LoveMe17 issue. Jenner wore an outfit that came straight off the Burberry runway earlier in the day. She paired a giant oversized knit cape with a slinky dress and a pair of the label’s sculptural, fitted boots.
The boots are already available on Burberry.com in both black and nude and retail for $925. Jenner’s model pals Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Lily Donaldson, Jourdan Dunn and Winnie Harlow were also at the party. Harlow rocked a head-to-toe look from Marc Jacobs’ spring ’17 collection, including those sky-high platforms.
Next up for Jenner will be Milan Fashion Week, which kicks off on Feb. 22.
