Kendall Jenner Wears Straight-Off-the-Runway Burberry Look to Love Magazine Party

Kendall Jenner Love Magazine Party Style
Kendall Jenner wearing a Burberry cape to Love magazine's party on Feb. 20.
Kendall Jenner celebrated the end of London Fashion Week in style.

The model hosted a party with Love magazine editor-in-chief Katie Grand in London on Monday, celebrating the magazine’s #LoveMe17 issue. Jenner wore an outfit that came straight off the Burberry runway earlier in the day. She paired a giant oversized knit cape with a slinky dress and a pair of the label’s sculptural, fitted boots.

Kendall Jenner Love Magazine Party StyleKendall Jenner wearing a Burberry cape and black fitted boots. REX Shutterstock
Burberry February 2017 Show BootsBoots from Burberry’s February 2017 show. REX Shutterstock

The boots are already available on Burberry.com in both black and nude and retail for $925. Jenner’s model pals Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Lily Donaldson, Jourdan Dunn and Winnie Harlow were also at the party. Harlow rocked a head-to-toe look from Marc Jacobs’ spring ’17 collection, including those sky-high platforms.

Winnie Harlow Love Magazine Party StyleWinnie Harlow wearing Marc Jacobs. REX Shutterstock
Kendall Jenner Bella Hadid Stella Maxwell Love Magazine Party StyleKendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Stella Maxwell. REX Shutterstock
Lily Donaldson Love Magazine Party StyleLily Donaldson wearing thigh-high boots at Love magazine’s party. REX Shutterstock
Adwoa Aboah Love Magazine Party StyleAdwoa Aboah wearing Paco Rabanne. REX Shutterstock
Anna Cleveland Love Magazine Party StyleAnna Cleveland wearing Fendi at Love magazine’s party. REX Shutterstock
Jourdan Dunn Love Magazine Party StyleJourdan Dunn arriving at Love magazine’s party wearing a crop top, cropped pants and black pumps. REX Shutterstock

Next up for Jenner will be Milan Fashion Week, which kicks off on Feb. 22.

