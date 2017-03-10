Kendall Jenner Wore This Major Shoe Trend While in Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner wearing a Burberry cape to Love magazine's party on Feb. 20. REX Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner is embracing casual style back home in Los Angeles following a whirlwind fashion month.

The model, who walked in shows in New York, Milan and Paris, was spotted in L.A. wearing a pair of denim cutoff shorts, a beige long-sleeve top under a white cropped tank and white ankle boots.

Jenner’s Kurt Geiger boots are actually on sale, down from $255 to $140, but there only seems to be one size left. Luckily, white boots are definitely a major trend lately, so it won’t be hard to get your hands on a similar pair.

Kurt Geiger ’s Strut boot in white. Courtesy of brand

Jenner isn’t the only model who has embraced white boots, even in the winter. During Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris in January, Bella Hadid was all about white boots — she was partial to Stuart Weitzman’s Clinger style.

Bella Hadid wearing Stuart Weitzman boots. Splash

