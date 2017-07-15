Kendall Jenner’s Loeffler Randall Sandals Are 50 Percent Off

After reportedly obtaining a temporary restraining order against a stalker, Kendall Jenner was spotted at a friend’s house on Friday in Beverly Hills.
After allegedly receiving threatening letters from a 62 year-old man the day before, the supermodel doesn’t seem to be letting the scary situation hold her back. Jenner wore a cropped camisole with Levi’s jeans and a red leather Chanel belt featuring a gold chain and medallion. The model, 21, completed the look with black Loeffler Randall ‘Vera’ slides.
The cover girl accessorized the look with trendy Roberi & Fraud ‘Betty’ frames and attached to her keys was a Fendi pom pom charm and Louis Vuitton pouch.
