Kendall Jenner’s Loeffler Randall Sandals Are 50 Percent Off

Kendall Jenner steps out in Loeffler Randall slides in Beverly Hills. Instagram/Shopbop

After reportedly obtaining a temporary restraining order against a stalker, Kendall Jenner was spotted at a friend’s house on Friday in Beverly Hills.

After allegedly receiving threatening letters from a 62 year-old man the day before, the supermodel doesn’t seem to be letting the scary situation hold her back. Jenner wore a cropped camisole with Levi’s jeans and a red leather Chanel belt featuring a gold chain and medallion. The model, 21, completed the look with black Loeffler Randall ‘Vera’ slides.

#kendalljennerstyle #kendalljenneroutfits #kendalljennerupdates #kendall #jenner A post shared by Kendall Jenner's outfits (@kendalljenneroutfits) on Jul 15, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

The cover girl accessorized the look with trendy Roberi & Fraud ‘Betty’ frames and attached to her keys was a Fendi pom pom charm and Louis Vuitton pouch.

#kendalljenner #kendalljennerstyle #kendalljenneroutfits #kendall #jenner #kendalljennerupdates A post shared by Kendall Jenner's outfits (@kendalljenneroutfits) on Jul 15, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

Shop Kendall’s Loeffler Randall slides for 50 percent off.

Loeffler Randall Vera City Slides, $162.50; shopbop.com

Want more?