Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Wear Lingerie on New Year’s Eve — And Not Much Else

Kendall Jenner wears lingerie on New Year's Eve. Courtesy of Instagram.

Underwear as outerwear is the trend of 2016 that Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid did not want to leave behind.

The supermodels decided to kick off the New Year on Saturday at The Nice Guy restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., clad in lingerie and sandals.

Kendall Jenner wears lingerie and sandals. Splash.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality star Jenner teamed a black slip with lace detail and a leopard-print robe with black sandals. Hadid showed off her black bra and brief through a very sheer crop top and matching trouser set from The Line by K. “Happiest new year to all of you,” the Nike ambassador captioned an Instagram photo.

Their fellow catwalk queen Hailey Baldwin joined them wearing a sleek white dress by Are You Am I, with a matching coat and Yeezy booties.

Bella Hadid wears lingerie and sandals. Splash.

Featuring a stacked wooden heel and almond-shaped toe, the ribbed stretch-knit ankle boots complemented the blonde’s ensemble. The shoes designed by Kanye West retail for $725 on Yeezy-season2.com.

Speaking to Footwear News in July at the launch of the new Guess Dare fragrance, Baldwin revealed her favorite footwear styles.

Hailey Baldwin wears Yeezy ankle boots. Splash.

“I’m big on sneakers,” she said. “I have a big sneaker collection, and I adore a good pair of Nikes. One of my favorite pairs is this netted Nikes I found randomly.”

I🖤U HNY!!!!!🥂 A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:52pm PST

Want More?

Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Match Outfits In NYC

Hailey Baldwin Steps Out In Thigh-High Stella Luna 15-Buckle Boots

Bella Hadid Is the Newest Member of the Nike Family

Kim Kardashian West’s Sheer Top and Yeezy Boots Stole the Show at Kanye West’s Concert