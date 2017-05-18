Kendall Jenner Matches Her Lingerie and Heels in New La Perla Campaign

Kendall Jenner in La Perla's pre-fall '17 ad campaign. Splash/La Perla

During a recent podcast interview with photographer Mario Testino, model Kendall Jenner said she doesn’t “get to be hot very often” in photo shoots.

Well, some might consider her latest campaign an exception to that statement. Jenner, who is the face of La Perla lingerie, posed in the label’s pre-fall ’17 campaign, which it calls an “English Pop Art Garden.”

In the photos, Jenner wears a series of different lingerie looks that match her footwear. Despite the fact that La Perla is mainly a lingerie brand, it does offer footwear, accessories and even some ready-to-wear. Jenner wore a La Perla sheer gown at the Met Gala this month.

Kendall Jenner wearing a La Perla dress and Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock

For the campaign, Jenner posed in front of a bright blue background and oversized flowers, making for a very exaggerated campaign. On its Instagram, La Perla wrote, “Clad in a limited-edition cocktail dress covered of crystals, she interprets the powerful essence of the La Perla ready-to-wear collection designed by Julia Hart.”

Kendall Jenner in the La Perla pre-fall ’17 campaign. Splash/La Perla

Footwear styles included a floral platform wedge that matched the trim of her lingerie set, blue sculptural mules and a pump with a metal heel detail.

Kendall Jenner in the La Perla pre-fall ’17 campaign. Splash/La Perla

Behind the scenes of Kendall Jenner’s La Perla pre-fall ’17 shoot. Splash/La Perla

While the looks worn by Jenner in the campaign might not seem like something one could wear outside the home, we have a feeling we’ll spot Jenner wearing one of these looks out and about very soon.

