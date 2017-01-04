Kendall Jenner Styled Her Clear Boots in a Really Cool Way

If you haven’t come around on the clear boot trend yet, Kendall Jenner might be able to convince you.
The 21-year-old model wore a pair of clear boots — which, by the way, are only $59 from Public Desire — in a new way when she went to a Los Angeles Lakers game on Tuesday night with friend Hailey Baldwin. Instead of simply slipping her bare feet into the boots, she wore a pair of black fishnet stocking under her jeans that elevated the boots to a whole new stylish level. Plus, there’s no doubt having a pair of stockings on might help with the inevitable perspiring feet situation brought on by wearing PVC boots.
Jenner capped off her look with a “Dior Addict” T-shirt, which she subsequently posted on Instagram.
While we couldn’t see Baldwin’s shoes, she did recently collaborate with Public Desire on a shoe collection that is available now, so we can be pretty sure she was wearing a pair from the collab.
Interestingly, Kanye West, Jenner’s brother-in-law, also makes a pair of clear boots, which happen to be on sale now for $697, down from $955.
