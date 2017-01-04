Kendall Jenner Styled Her Clear Boots in a Really Cool Way

Kendall Jenner on Jan. 3. Instagram

If you haven’t come around on the clear boot trend yet, Kendall Jenner might be able to convince you.

The 21-year-old model wore a pair of clear boots — which, by the way, are only $59 from Public Desire — in a new way when she went to a Los Angeles Lakers game on Tuesday night with friend Hailey Baldwin. Instead of simply slipping her bare feet into the boots, she wore a pair of black fishnet stocking under her jeans that elevated the boots to a whole new stylish level. Plus, there’s no doubt having a pair of stockings on might help with the inevitable perspiring feet situation brought on by wearing PVC boots.

Jenner capped off her look with a “Dior Addict” T-shirt, which she subsequently posted on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Dec. 3. Splash

Kendall Jenner wearing Yeezy boots with fishnets. Splash

Another look at Kendall Jenner’s clear Yeezy boots paired with fishnets. Splash

While we couldn’t see Baldwin’s shoes, she did recently collaborate with Public Desire on a shoe collection that is available now, so we can be pretty sure she was wearing a pair from the collab.

Interestingly, Kanye West, Jenner’s brother-in-law, also makes a pair of clear boots, which happen to be on sale now for $697, down from $955.

