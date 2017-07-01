Kendall Jenner Stomps Through LAX in Cannabis Socks & Yeezy Python Boots

Kendall Jenner wears a green shirt with a matching hoodie and Yeezy python boots at LAX. REX Shutterstock

A mint-colored shirt and matching hoodie weren’t the only splashes of green Kendall Jenner rocked on Friday while making her way through Los Angeles International Airport.

When the supermodel went through a TSA checkpoint, she kicked off her Yeezy snakeskin booties and revealed a pair of novelty socks emblazoned with cannabis leaves.

Kendall Jenner wears Yeezy python boots. REX Shutterstock

Jenner turned the terminal into her own catwalk when she strutted through LAX in the sleek footwear by her brother-in-law, Kanye West.

The calf-high python leather boots feature a pointed-toe profile and 3.5-inch block heel. A pair from Yeezy’s season 4 collection is currently available on eBay for $1,869.99.

Detail of Kendall Jenner’s Yeezy boots. REX Shutterstock

She complemented the chic stompers with a comfy outfit that included black Adidas track pants, a hoodie and a cropped top that flashed her runway-ready body.

The entrepreneur is fond of supporting West’s Yeezy line, as well as her own Kendall + Kylie collection of footwear with her sister Kylie Jenner.

Detail of Kendall Jenner’s cannabis-motif socks. REX Shutterstock

The eponymous line includes fashion sneakers, sandal heels, boots and slides, among other styles. In a campaign for the brand, Jenner teams an oversized hoodie with slip-on Shiloh white leather slides that feature chainlink detail. The shoes are available for $125 online.