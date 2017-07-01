Kendall Jenner Stomps Through LAX in Cannabis Socks & Yeezy Python Boots

Kendall Jenner wears a green shirt with a matching hoodie and Yeezy python boots at LAX.
REX Shutterstock

A mint-colored shirt and matching hoodie weren’t the only splashes of green Kendall Jenner rocked on Friday while making her way through Los Angeles International Airport.

When the supermodel went through a TSA checkpoint, she kicked off her Yeezy snakeskin booties and revealed a pair of novelty socks emblazoned with cannabis leaves.

kendall jenner, yeezy, python, snakeskin, boots, shoes, adidas, t-shirt, shirt, top, cannabis, socks Kendall Jenner wears Yeezy python boots. REX Shutterstock

Jenner turned the terminal into her own catwalk when she strutted through LAX in the sleek footwear by her brother-in-law, Kanye West.

The calf-high python leather boots feature a pointed-toe profile and 3.5-inch block heel. A pair from Yeezy’s season 4 collection is currently available on eBay for $1,869.99.

kendall jenner, yeezy, python, snakeskin, boots, shoes, adidas, t-shirt, shirt, top, cannabis, socks Detail of Kendall Jenner’s Yeezy boots. REX Shutterstock

She complemented the chic stompers with a comfy outfit that included black Adidas track pants, a hoodie and a cropped top that flashed her runway-ready body.

The entrepreneur is fond of supporting West’s Yeezy line, as well as her own Kendall + Kylie collection of footwear with her sister Kylie Jenner.

kendall jenner, yeezy, python, snakeskin, boots, shoes, adidas, t-shirt, shirt, top, cannabis, socks Detail of Kendall Jenner’s cannabis-motif socks. REX Shutterstock

The eponymous line includes fashion sneakers, sandal heels, boots and slides, among other styles. In a campaign for the brand, Jenner teams an oversized hoodie with slip-on Shiloh white leather slides that feature chainlink detail. The shoes are available for $125 online.

kendall jenner, kylie kenner, kendal + kylie, sandals, slides, shoes, style Kendall + Kylie Shiloh sandal slides; $125; kendall-kylie.com. Courtesy of Kendall + Kylie