Kendall Jenner’s Travel Look Included These Edgy Booties & $360 Sweatpants

View Slideshow Kendall Jenner wears Balenciaga's spring 2017 Knife boots. Splash

With her ball gowns and stilettos packed up, Kendall Jenner made her return to Los Angeles today after bowing her glamorous turns on the 2017 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Of course, she made her arrival in style — quite noticeably in Balenciaga’s bold and colorful Knife booties.

Kendall Jenner wears Balenciaga’s spring 2017 Knife boots with a white blouse and matching trousers by Bassike. Splash

The supermodel stomped through Los Angeles International Airport in the brand’s spring 2017 footwear that features an ‘80s-inspired carnation print spandex upper on a 4.3-inch heel.

The shoes retail for $1,015, but they’re currently on sale for 30-percent off on Mytheresa.com for $709.

Jenner contrasted the look with an all-white outfit by Bassike. She teamed the label’s funnel-neck blouse with sweatpants that retail for $360 on Farfetch.com.

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian joined her on the trip and also looked sleek at LAX in a red top with trousers and black pumps.

Kourtney Kardashian wears a red outfit with black pumps at Los Angeles International Airport after enjoying the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. Splash

While at the Palais des Festivals, Jenner ascended the grand staircase at the “120 Beats Per Minute” movie premiere wearing a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress and Jimmy Choo satin sandals.

She teamed the footwear with Wolford’s Nude 8 Socks hosiery and Giambattista Valli’s one-shoulder mini dress that had a voluminous puffed sleeve and ruching around the front.

Kendall Jenner wears a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress with Jimmy Choo sandals at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Jenner was also among a boldface roster of stars who walked in the Fashion For Relief charity fashion show hosted by Naomi Campbell.

Some of the celebrities who hit the catwalk included Kate Moss, Bella Hadid, Gwendoline Christie, Antonio Banderas, Heidi Klum and Mary J. Blige.

