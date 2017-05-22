Celebrities Wearing Christian Louboutins on the Red Carpet

Celebrity style and Christian Louboutin footwear go hand-in-hand. Over the course of 25 years, Louboutin’s highly coveted designs have risen to prominence as one of the “it” brands of the industry. The designer’s popularity sky-rocketed during the early 2000s, largely in part to Carrie Bradshaw’s wardrobe on “Sex and the City,” and well into the new millennium, the red-soled shoes remain a staple for stars on the red carpet.

In Footwear News’ latest cover story featuring Christian Louboutin, celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart explained how the iconic designer’s breadth of evening styles is what attracts clients such as Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis.

“I love that he does classic just as well as he does unique and whimsical,” Stewart said. “I use the pumps the most, as there is a brilliant variety, but he’ll also have something no one else could have ever dreamed up.”

Louboutin’s classic pumps are a go-to for Stewart’s styling just as they are for celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Kerry Washington and Elle Fanning. At the Met Gala earlier this month, Jenner sizzled in a barely there La Perla Gown paired with black Christian Louboutin pumps.

Kendall Jenner wears Christian Louboutin pumps at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Washington, an avid wearer of the designer’s shoes, donned a metallic gold pair for the ‘Scandal’ screening at PaleyFest in March to complete her sleek look featuring a red and flirt-y, bow-sleeve Roksanda jumpsuit.

March 2017: Kerry Washington wearing gold Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock

Fanning upped the ante for the ‘Harper’s BAZAAR 150 Most Fashionable Women’ party in LA this past January by opting for sparkling, glittery pumps to complement her avant-garde, puff-sleeve Rodarte dress.

January 2017: Elle Fanning in a Rodarte dress and Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock

And as sure as Louboutin’s classic pumps make an appearance at red carpet events, so do the designer’s more artistic creations. Who can forget Jennifer Lopez, a seasoned wearer of Louboutin’s, at the 2011 Grammy Awards glimmering in spiked Christian Louboutin peep-toe heels with her embellished, Emilio Pucci mini-dress?

In similar fashion, Janelle Monae stunned in silver and black, peep-toes by Christian Louboutin and an Alexandre Vauthier floor-length gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February.

Monáe wearing an Alexandre Vauthier gown and Christian Louboutin platforms. REX Shutterstock

Whether classic pumps, sky-high platforms or any pair in between, one thing is for sure—while the shoe selection may change, Christian Louboutin is a mainstay on the red carpet for celebrity style.

