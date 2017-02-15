Kendall Jenner Looked Like a Barbie Doll in This Vintage Chanel Outfit and Manolo Blahnik Heels

Kendall Jenner in New York on Feb. 14. Splash

Between runway shows during New York Fashion Week, Kendall Jenner made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The model looked super leggy in a vintage Chanel tweed skirt, cropped jacket and a chunky gold necklace. This week Jenner also debuted her newly cropped hairdo. The outfit showed off her lithe figure and its bright red hue made it seem reminiscent of something a Barbie doll might wear. She completed it with a pair of Manolo Blahnik nude patent pumps.

During her appearance, Fallon asked Jenner if she ever gets nervous to walk a runway.

“It depends on the situation like if I’m wearing a really long dress with really crazy heels then obviously I think the nerves set in,” she said. She also explained to Fallon that she tries not to make eye contact with any celebrities sitting front row, especially her mom or sister Kylie Jenner.

