Kendall Jenner Is Loving Soebedar’s Mesh Pumps During Paris Couture Week

Kendall Jenner stepped out during Paris Haute Couture Week on Sunday looking cozy in a distressed sweater and her newest go-to shoes.

The model has been spotted on multiple occasions while in Paris wearing Soebedar’s Charissa mesh pumps. Featuring an ankle-tie and the brand’s signature orange sole, the heels retail for approximately $600.

Jenner was also seen in the shoes on Saturday as she was leaving the Off-White showroom, but it was hard to notice her footwear. Her attention-grabbing outfit included Sonia Rykiel’s short denim jacket with fur sleeves. She paired it with a sheer top and star-shaped pasties.

While Jenner seems to be enjoying her off time while in Paris, she is in town to work.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star was first seen at Paris Men’s Fashion Week in the Givenchy show on Friday. Designer Riccardo Tisci ended his runway presentation with a hint of couture, starring Jenner and fellow model Bella Hadid in his latest collection.

Men’s Fashion Week officially came to a close on Sunday, and Haute Couture Week runs through Thursday. Stay tuned for more coverage.

