Did Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid Coordinate Their Latest Looks?

Kendall Jenner (front) and Gigi Hadid step out for dinner in New York on May 31. Splash

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid‘s off-duty looks are always on point. Though Jenner only had Gigi’s sister Bella by her side at this year’s Cannes Film Festival last month, the supermodel duo finally reunited back in New York City looking more in sync than ever.

The two stars were spotted grabbing dinner in downtown Manhattan’s A-list sushi restaurant, Nobu. They coordinated in complementing retro black and white looks that make you wonder whether they planned it or not.

Hadid went with a chic, all-black outfit all the way down to her Reebok Classic Leather sneakers. For a pop of color, the star tied a red sweater on top and finished things off with cherry red sunglasses.

Reebok Classic Leather sneakers, $74.99; reebok.com

Kendall opted for white — and as a newly announced Adidas ambassador — rocked a pair of high top sneakers from the Adidas x Raf Simons line. She kept the rest of her look simple with jeans, a turtleneck, and white sunnies.

Adidas by Raf Simons canvas high-top sneakers, $350; saksfifthavenue.com

Having comfortable go-to sneakers is a must for everyone. Take a play out of Kendall and Gigi’s playbook and invest in yours ASAP.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Is Now an Adidas Ambassador

Kendall Jenner’s Travel Look Included These Edgy Booties & $360 Sweatpants

Bella Hadid, Serena Williams & Chiara Ferragni Embraced Summer Style at the Monaco Grand Prix