Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and More Celebrities Wearing Céline’s Pull-On Sneakers

Céline’s platform slip-on sneakers have been a favorite of celebs for a while now. Stars like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Ashley Tisdale, Jaime King and Miranda Kerr have been spotted donning the white shoe style.

Read on to see who’s been rocking the popular kicks this summer.

Just yesterday, Sofia Richie stepped out in the leather platform sneakers while out with a friend in West Hollywood, Calif. The 18 year-old model look also featured a bright red hoodie, jeans and a Dolce & Gabbana spring ’17 Lucia lizard-effect leather shoulder bag.

Bella Hadid also opted for the style — which she paired with 3.1 Phillip Lim side-tie plaid pants — while out in Paris on July 5.

Bella Hadid wearing Céline sneakers in Paris on July 5. Splash

The 20-year-old supermodel was seen sporting the shoe again on June 21 at LAX airport. This time Hadid paired them with a Hyein Seo South of the Border tracksuit and Roberi & Fraud Doris frames.

Bella Hadid arriving at LAX airport on June 21. Splash

Behati Prinsloo was also seen wearing the Céline sneaks while out with husband Adam Levine. The model paired them with a minidress and a denim jacket, and carried an Alexander Wang mini bucket bag.

Shop the style below.

Céline platform slip-on sneakers, $304; therealreal.com

