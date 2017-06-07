The Stylists Behind Kendall Jenner and Gigi and Bella Hadid’s New Looks

Left to right: Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Splash, REX Shutterstock

Celebrity stylist Monica Rose was behind the outfits of one of the most famous families in the world: the Kardashians.

Recently, word got out that the family — including Kris, Khloe, Kourtney and Kim, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner — was no longer using Rose as a stylist. In an interview on “Watch What Happens Live,” Kim Kardashian West shed some light on the situation.

“I haven’t worked with her in maybe four years, so my reason is not connected to this,” Kardashian West said. “But I will say that I read that it was said that she was the reason for my makeover when I met Kanye. And I will say that Kanye got me into a team, and we kind of documented it, so I think people think that’s the reason. For me, maybe that is the reason — I needed a new vibe. Why everyone else? You’re going to have to ask them.

Aside from the Kardashian family, Rose’s clients also include Kaia Gerber, Chanel Iman and Chrissy Teigen. She had also been styling supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, but it appears that relationship may have ended as well.

For recent appearances, the Hadids and Kendall Jenner have all credited their looks to a new crop of stylists. While it might not seem that their style has changed much, with closer analysis it’s clear that the young models are taking their style in new directions.

Gigi has been working with Mimi Cuttrell, who recently styled her in that lemon yellow Sally LaPointe outfit with Nicholas Kirkwood mules, and The Row and Stuart Weitzman flats she wore for the CFDA Awards. According to her Instagram, the first major event Cuttrell styled Gigi for was the Met Gala, where she wore that dramatic Tommy Hilfiger dress with Wolford stockings and Christian Louboutin heels. It seems Cuttrell might be taking Hadid in a more high-fashion — even moody — direction.

Gigi Hadid at the CFDA Awards wearing The Row and Stuart Weitzman sparkly flats. REX Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid wearing Tommy Hilfiger and Christian Louboutin at the 2017 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

Her younger sister, Bella, is getting an assist from stylist Elizabeth Sulcer, who has worked on editorial spreads for Vogue Spain, Número and more. She’s actually styled Bella on and off since at least 2016, even while Bella was still working with Rose. Remember when Bella wore that racy mesh look with affordable clear sandals for her 20th birthday? That was Sulcer. As was her Met Gala catsuit look and every single one of Bella’s sexy, dramatic looks during the Cannes Film Festival. Sulcer is sticking with Bella’s knack for pulling off just about anything, but her Off-White ensemble at the CFDA Awards could prove she’s headed in a more sophisticated direction.

Bella Hadid in a custom sheer Ralph and Russo gown with René Caovilla silver snake sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 amfAR Gala at Cannes. REX Shutterstock

Bella Hadid wearing Alexander Wang. REX Shutterstock

In April, news broke that Kendall Jenner had apparently teamed up with Marni Senofonte, best known as Beyoncé’s stylist. Jenner confirmed this after she began tagging Senofonte in some of her Instagram posts, including a photo of her wearing a Giambattista Valli gown and Jimmy Choo heels paired with sheer ankle socks at the Cannes Film Festival. This week alone Jenner has been spotted in lots of outfits, all credited to Senofonte. It seems Jenner is starting to break away from the ultra-glam, sparkly style often associated with her family and moving toward a young, fresh and inventive new look.

Kendall Jenner wearing a Self-Portrait romper, Kendall + Kylie tank, Louis Vuitton fanny pack and Yeezy Powerphase Calabasas sneakers. Splash

