Kendall Jenner Lights Up Empire State Building Wearing Christian Louboutin Pumps

Kendall Jenner had the honor of flicking the switch to light up the Empire State Building for Harper’s Bazaar‘s 150th anniversary, and she wore glittery shoes to match.
The model paired her gown, which featured a plunging neckline and high leg slit, with Christian Louboutin gold-and-black spiked pumps. Jenner covered the magazine’s coordinating anniversary issue and celebrated with other guests, including mom Kris Jenner, Coco Rocha, Demi Moore, Prabal Gurung, Zac Posen, Priyanka Chopra, Tory Burch and more.
Harper’s Bazaar projected iconic images from the magazine onto the building.
