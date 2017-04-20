Kendall Jenner Lights Up Empire State Building Wearing Christian Louboutin Pumps

Harper's Bazaar 150th Anniversary View Slideshow
Kendall Jenner gets ready to light up the Empire State Building on April 19 at Harper's Bazaar's 150th anniversary celebration.
Kendall Jenner had the honor of flicking the switch to light up the Empire State Building for Harper’s Bazaar‘s 150th anniversary, and she wore glittery shoes to match.

The model paired her gown, which featured a plunging neckline and high leg slit, with Christian Louboutin gold-and-black spiked pumps. Jenner covered the magazine’s coordinating anniversary issue and celebrated with other guests, including mom Kris Jenner, Coco Rocha, Demi Moore, Prabal Gurung, Zac Posen, Priyanka Chopra, Tory Burch and more.

Harper's Bazaar 150th AnniversaryKendall Jenner wore Christian Louboutin pumps with her revealing gown. REX Shutterstock
Harper's Bazaar 150th AnniversaryA closer look at Jenner’s Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock
Harper's Bazaar 150th AnniversaryKendall Jenner with her mom, Kris Jenner. REX Shutterstock
Christian Louboutin Spike PumpsJenner wore these Christian Louboutin pumps, which are out of stock. Courtesy of Selfridges

Harper’s Bazaar projected iconic images from the magazine onto the building.

Empire State BuildingAn image of Elizabeth Taylor projected onto the Empire State Building. REX Shutterstock

