Kendall Jenner Lights Up Empire State Building Wearing Christian Louboutin Pumps

View Slideshow Kendall Jenner gets ready to light up the Empire State Building on April 19 at Harper's Bazaar's 150th anniversary celebration. REX Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner had the honor of flicking the switch to light up the Empire State Building for Harper’s Bazaar‘s 150th anniversary, and she wore glittery shoes to match.

The model paired her gown, which featured a plunging neckline and high leg slit, with Christian Louboutin gold-and-black spiked pumps. Jenner covered the magazine’s coordinating anniversary issue and celebrated with other guests, including mom Kris Jenner, Coco Rocha, Demi Moore, Prabal Gurung, Zac Posen, Priyanka Chopra, Tory Burch and more.

Kendall Jenner wore Christian Louboutin pumps with her revealing gown. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Jenner’s Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner with her mom, Kris Jenner. REX Shutterstock

Jenner wore these Christian Louboutin pumps, which are out of stock. Courtesy of Selfridges

Harper’s Bazaar projected iconic images from the magazine onto the building.

An image of Elizabeth Taylor projected onto the Empire State Building. REX Shutterstock

