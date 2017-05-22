Kendall Jenner Masters the Art of High-Low Dressing With Cutoff Shorts on Red Carpet

On the red carpet for the Fashion for Relief charity fashion show on Sunday in Cannes, Kendall Jenner wowed in a crop top with a train.
The dramatic crop top was part of an Alexandre Vauthier original ensemble from the spring 2017 couture runway. The 21 year-old supermodel paired the black asymmetrical style with jean shorts, completing the look with sophisticated Sergio Rossi pointy-toed patent pumps.
She accessorized the outfit with a sparkly belt and silver layered necklaces, adding a little extra something to the avant-garde look. Additionally, Jenner’s pumps were perfectly subtle and chic, balancing out the long train on her top.
To get Jenner’s look, shop her Sergio Rossi pumps below.
