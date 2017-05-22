Kendall Jenner Masters the Art of High-Low Dressing With Cutoff Shorts on Red Carpet

View Slideshow Kendall Jenner before the Fashion for Relief fashion show in Cannes on May 21. REX Shutterstock

On the red carpet for the Fashion for Relief charity fashion show on Sunday in Cannes, Kendall Jenner wowed in a crop top with a train.

The dramatic crop top was part of an Alexandre Vauthier original ensemble from the spring 2017 couture runway. The 21 year-old supermodel paired the black asymmetrical style with jean shorts, completing the look with sophisticated Sergio Rossi pointy-toed patent pumps.

Kendall Jenner wears Sergio Rossi pumps at the Fashion for Relief event in Cannes, France on May 21. REX Shutterstock

She accessorized the outfit with a sparkly belt and silver layered necklaces, adding a little extra something to the avant-garde look. Additionally, Jenner’s pumps were perfectly subtle and chic, balancing out the long train on her top.

Kendall Jenner wears Sergio Rossi pumpsat the Fashion for Relief fashion show in Cannes, France on May 21. REX Shutterstock

To get Jenner’s look, shop her Sergio Rossi pumps below.

