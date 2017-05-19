Kendall Jenner Channeled Kim Kardashian West In This Outfit

Kendall Jenner at LAX on May 18. Splash

Kim Kardashian West has certainly established herself as a fashion influencer, for better or for worse.

She’s made monochromatic outfits her signature, most often wearing one color head to toe. It seems her younger half-sister Kendall Jenner has taken a cue from Kardashian West.

Jenner was spotted at Los Angeles International Airport wearing an all-beige look. She wore a see-through knit long-sleeve top with matching sheer pants that revealed her undergarments. The 21-year-old model completed the look with beige lace-up Yeezy boots.

Kendall Jenner wore matching sheer knit pants and top with Yeezy lace-up boots. Splash

Kendall Jenner walks through LAX wearing a knit ensemble and beige Yeezy boots. Splash

A closer look at Jenner’s Yeezy boots. Splash

Kardashian West has worn similar beige looks, especially since beige has been a dominant color in her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collections.

Kim Kardashian West stepped out in beige Yeezy Season 2 sandals. Splash

Kim Kardashian West in Paris wearing Yeezy Season 2 thigh-high boots. Splash

Now we don’t have to wonder where Jenner was headed in that outfit. She was spotted arriving at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday morning still wearing the same look. She’ll join fellow models Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and Hailey Baldwin there.

Kendall Jenner arriving at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc wearing the same knit outfit and Yeezy boots. Splash

