Kendall Jenner Made a Dramatic Arrival in Ankle Sock Hosiery and a Billowing Couture Dress at Cannes

View Slideshow Kendall Jenner wears a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress with Jimmy Choo sandals at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock.

Kendall Jenner made one of the most dramatic arrivals today at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.

Stepping out in a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture dress, the supermodel had to wrangle the train as the wind overpowered it on the red carpet.

The one-shoulder mini dress had a voluminous puffed sleeve and ruching around the front. She complemented the number with ankle sock hosiery and a pair of Jimmy Choo satin sandals that incorporated a strap across the toe and ankle.

Colossal Chopard diamond earrings and an updo knot completed the look.

Detail of Kendall Jenner’s ankle hosiery and Jimmy Choo sandals on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock.

Jenner tussled with the train as it billowed during the photo call. She maintained a wide smile while ascending the grand staircase for the “120 Beats Per Minute” movie premiere.

She joins fellow models Bella Hadid and Petra Nemcova, who already had spectacular turns on the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. So far, the running theme for the models has been sleek sandals with high stiletto heels teamed with leggy dress.

The 21-year-old made her way to the Palais des Festivals one day earlier from Los Angeles, where she was seen catching a flight while wearing lace-up Yeezy boots

