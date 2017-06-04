Kendall Jenner Takes on the No-Bra Trend With These Statement-Making Stompers

Kendall Jenner wears head-to-toe white and no bra during an outing in NYC. REX Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner is not afraid to follow a trend — fanny packs included. And on Saturday, she joined the ranks of other celebrities who’ve embraced the no-bra look.

Jenner stomped out in New York City wearing eye-catching white booties, but found a much edgier style statement to make by going braless under a delicate white lace-up corset dress.

Kendall Jenner wears head-to-toe white during an outing in NYC. Splash

Detail of Kendall Jenner’s boots. Splash

Unfortunately she suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction when the semi-sheer fabric around the bodice partially exposed her body.

That same day she made an appearance at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic wearing the same boots teamed with an off-the-shoulder Dolce & Gabbana dress.

When she kicked off her weekend in the Big Apple on Friday, she indulged in some retail therapy wearing a Chanel fanny pack and Aquazzura’s Velvet Powder Puff flats.

Kendall Jenner wears slip-ons and a Chanel fanny pack during a shopping outing. REX Shutterstock

The green velvet mules feature faux fur puff embellishments and retail for $650 on Barneys.com.

Meanwhile, the no-bra look was in full effect for Alessandra Ambrosio on Friday when she helped launch Spanish footwear brand XTI’s new line in Madrid.

Alessandra Ambrosio launches Spanish brand Xti’s new line in Madrid. REX Shutterstock

Detail of Alessandra Ambrosio’s Xti gold sandals. REX Shutterstock

The Victoria’s Secret Angel donned a white halter-top blouse with green trousers and XTI’s gold sandals. The shoes incorporate a chunky block heel and a glittery band across the toe. They’re available on xtistore.es for around $45 (€ 39.95) at the current exchange weight.