Kendall Jenner Channels ’80s With Shoulder Pad Coat and White Heels at Lakers Game

As one of the most in-demand supermodels in the world right now, Kendall Jenner is keenly aware of the latest styles — and she sported über trendy Céline white mules at the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

Jenner stepped out to support her boyfriend, Clipper power forward Blake Griffin, sitting courtside as she watched his team defeat the Lakers.

The 21-year-old sported ripped jeans, an oversized jacket and a white crop top along with her mules, which feature an exaggerated pointed toe for a subtle statement.

Jenner may have taken her inspiration on the Céline shoes from another member of her famous family.

Kourtney Kardashian, Jenner’s eldest sister, stepped out in the same mules while attending church last week, teaming the footwear with two-toned jeans and an oversized cream-colored sweater for a simple, chic look.

