Kendall Jenner Sits Courtside in Snakeskin Heels — Cheers on NBA Star Blake Griffin

View Slideshow Kendall Jenner Rex Shutterstock

What better way to show off your shoe game than sitting courtside? Kendall Jenner put her snakeskin stiletto sock booties on display on Monday night at the Los Angeles Clippers game.

The model paired the statement-making shoes with casual attire, including a gray tee and skinny jeans.

Kendall Jenner sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Clippers basketball game. Courtesy of Instagram

Jenner is rumored to be dating Clippers star Blake Griffin, who was on the court on Monday in the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

This isn’t the first time Jenner has had floor seats at a NBA game. Last month, she was spotted in a menswear-inspired ensemble and Céline white mules at a Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Kendall Jenner sits courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers’ game on Oct. 19. Rex Shutterstock

She was also seen in yet another pair of eye-catching shoes at a Clippers game earlier this month, this time wearing the “it” shoe of moment — the $10,000 Saint Laurent crystal slouch boots.

Kendall Jenner wears a cropped white tank top and jeans with Saint Laurent’s crystal boots Nov. 2. Splash

Click through the gallery to see more of Jenner’s go-to shoe looks.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Steps Out for Birthday in Celeb-Favorite $10,000 Saint Laurent Crystal Boots

Kendall Jenner’s Street Style Looks Are All About Sneakers, Denim & Menswear

Kendall Jenner Channels ’80s With Shoulder Pad Coat and White Heels at Lakers Game