Kendall Jenner’s Street Style Looks Are All About Sneakers, Denim & Menswear

Kendall Jenner is #goals when it comes to all facets of her life, but when you take a good look at her street style, “goals” becomes an understatement. Why? Because Jenner has the ability to elevate a seemingly simple outfit to a high-fashion level.

Take her in these Adidas sweatpants, for example. While she is constantly seen wearing Adidas sneakers, she switches up what would have been a casual look with a pair of Yeezy Season 4 Python boots.

Kendall Jenner in Yeezy Season 4 Python boots. Rex Shutterstock

After taking a deeper dive into her street style over the past year, it’s clear there’s a recipe for success, and it’s all about denim, sneakers, menswear and the occasional pop of color.

Thanks to stylist Marni Senofante, who is also responsible for Beyoncé’s killer ensembles, Jenner has upped the cool factor when it comes to her model-off-duty fashion.

Since Adidas is a no-brainer and an obvious go-to shoe choice — she is an ambassador for the athletic brand — Jenner takes her sneaker style to the next level by pairing the shoes with edgy androgynous outfits such as this Wolk Morais suit seen below.

Kendall Jenner in Adidas Calabasas sneakers and a Wolk Morais suit. Rex Shutterstock

But let’s not forget that even though sneakers are a constant in Jenner’s wardrobe, she’s still spotted in heels — she is a runway model, after all.

Frequented silhouettes include the simple strappy sandal from brands including brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy Supply, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik, as well as booties from Kurt Geiger and Louis Vuitton.

Kendall Jenner wearing Yeezy lucite heels and a Balenciaga denim jacket. Rex Shutterstock

