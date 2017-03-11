Kendall Jenner Brought Back the ’90s in Skintight Latex

View Slideshow Kendall Jenner wears Adidas x Raf Simons sneakers. Splash.

Kendall Jenner is bringing the ’90s back.

The supermodel stepped out looking casual-chic on Friday in Los Angeles for the Guess Club x A$AP Rocky pop-up and paid subtle nods to her favorite decade by taking some retro style cues.

The 21-year-old rocked cult classic white Adidas Stan Smith kicks teamed with black latex pants, a white top and roomy pinstripe blazer that featured wide lapels.

The Adidas x Raf Simons footwear features a round toe, low-top profile and dot perforations in an R pattern at the quarters. The shoes are currently available for $400 on Barneys.com.

Adidas x Raf Simons; $400; Barneys.com. Courtesy of Barneys.

She accessorized with simple chokers, a multicolor mini Louis Vuitton monogram bag, and she added some sizzle with a pop of bright red lipstick.

Kendall made her way to the party with her friend, musician Justine Skye, who had on platform sandals.

Christina Milian wears a graphic print dress and red booties at the Guess Club x A$AP Rocky showcase. REX Shutterstock.

Detail of Christina Milian’s booties. REX Shutterstock.

The weekend-long pop-up launch party included appearances by Christina Milian, who had on strappy suede red peep-toe booties, True Religion ambassador Don Benjamin, Anwar Hadid, Amber Rose and Paul Marciano, among others.

