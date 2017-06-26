Kendall Jenner Wore Velvet Boots in the Summer — but She Made it Work

Kendall Jenner in West Hollywood, Calif., on June 25. Splash

Kendall Jenner isn’t the first model to wear an item that doesn’t seem seasonally appropriate.

Just last week, her friend Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York wearing a velour sweatsuit amid the sweltering heat in the city. Of course, she somehow made it look totally effortless. Jenner did the same on Sunday night when she was spotted leaving Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., in pink velvet ankle boots by Balenciaga.

The hot pink hue is definitely a summer color, but the velvet material? Not so much. Still, the 21-year-old made it work by pairing it with a champagne-colored fringe top and Levi’s high-waisted jeans. She topped it off with a $1,790 Gucci drawstring bag.

Kendall Jenner walks hand-in-hand with pal Justine Sky on June 25. Splash

Jenner paired her champagne fringe top with Levi’s jeans and Balenciaga boots. Splash

Jenner carried this $1,790 Gucci drawstring bag. Splash

While velvet isn’t the first thing to come to mind when you think of ideal summer shoes, Jenner makes a good case for perhaps not pushing a velvet pair of shoes to the back of your closet this season. Even if you don’t have a hot-pink pair, black could easily work with a pair of denim cutoffs and a simple white T-shirt. Luckily, if you love Jenner’s $995 Balenciaga style, they also come in black.

Balenciaga boot, $995; netaporter.com

Jenner had been celebrating Khloe Kardashian’s 33rd birthday with the entire Kardashian/Jenner family before she left to meet up with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, who attended the BET Awards.

Want more?

Sneaker Face-Off: Kendall & Kylie Jenner Wear Nike and Adidas on Father’s Day

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Throw Their Daughters A Joint ‘Moana’-Themed 5th Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian Now Owns a Staple of Jackie Kennedy’s Wardrobe — For a Whopping $380K

Kourtney Kardashian Wore the Same Pumps Twice This Week