Kendall Jenner Is Loving These Simple Sandals Right Now

Kendall Jenner’s latest style statement is simple, but it works.
The supermodel has been wearing Alexander Wang’s Antoni sandal this week, and while it’s not a bold look, it has fit in effortlessly with her outfits. She first wore the shoes with a long-sleeve shirt and Levi’s jeans, and then with a miniskirt and a Balenciaga oversized sweatshirt.
The shoes have a lower heel than another popular ankle-strap sandal — the Stuart Weitzman Nudist — making them an easy choice for busy days in the city.
Shop her look below.
Alexander Wang sandals, $475; saksfifthavenue.com
